Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.25 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$25.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.68.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.