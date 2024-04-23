TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TCRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 131,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,369. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $344.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

