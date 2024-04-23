Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.89. The company had a trading volume of 121,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.