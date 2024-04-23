Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UNB stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

