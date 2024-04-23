Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $182.95. 568,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

