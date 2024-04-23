Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Position Decreased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Veritex by 25.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 334.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. 39,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

