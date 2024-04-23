Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

