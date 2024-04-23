Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $502,400.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,442,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,962,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 654,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,360. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

