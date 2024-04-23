Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,046,000 after acquiring an additional 649,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,811,459 shares of company stock valued at $942,634,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

