Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,024 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after acquiring an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

