Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.500-6.900 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

