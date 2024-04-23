Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.86

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.86 and last traded at $130.40, with a volume of 236459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

