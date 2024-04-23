Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Up 1.8%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.94 and last traded at $148.11. Approximately 1,338,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,027,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

