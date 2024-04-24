1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,031,000 after acquiring an additional 968,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 739,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 715,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 273.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 766,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,635,000 after purchasing an additional 561,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

