1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

