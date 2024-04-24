32,574 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Newmont by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 343,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,044 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

