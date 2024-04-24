3,365 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,958,000 after purchasing an additional 348,710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.