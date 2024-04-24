6,157 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Bought by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 343,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

