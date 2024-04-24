A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.