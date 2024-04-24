AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1.4%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.95 and last traded at $168.74. Approximately 1,005,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,574,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
