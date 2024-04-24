Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

