Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vistra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vistra by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VST traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 5,041,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,645. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $75.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

