Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.98. 2,951,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

