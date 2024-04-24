Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $4.05 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.99. 1,135,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.33 and a twelve month high of $192.99. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

