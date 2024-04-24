American Electric Power Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

