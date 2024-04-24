American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $238.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average is $190.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $239.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

