ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $897.63 and last traded at $898.04. Approximately 274,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,236,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $352.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $957.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.