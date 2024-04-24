Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Banc of California Price Performance
Shares of BANC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 1,536,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Banc of California Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.
