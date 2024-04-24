Barclays Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $95.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 857,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,274. Pentair has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

