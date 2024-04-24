Bfsg LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 667,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

