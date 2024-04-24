Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BOY opened at GBX 694.51 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 731 ($9.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,544.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 660.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 618.64.

In other Bodycote news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($24,197.13). 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

