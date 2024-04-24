Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.55 and last traded at $48.65. Approximately 2,515,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,356,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.