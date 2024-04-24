Brokers Offer Predictions for Cactus, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cactus stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cactus by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cactus by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

