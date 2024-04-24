Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,734 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.62% of Cactus worth $58,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cactus by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after buying an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cactus by 13.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

