Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 2,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

