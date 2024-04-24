Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.
JET2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.09) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
