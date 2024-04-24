Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

JET2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.09) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JET2

Jet2 Price Performance

About Jet2

Shares of LON:JET2 traded down GBX 88 ($1.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,400 ($17.29). 2,159,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,342. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.03, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($11.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,568 ($19.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,422.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,274.73.

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.