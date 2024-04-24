Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Down 0.3%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 897,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,512,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOEV. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

The firm has a market cap of $186.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

