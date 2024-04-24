Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snowflake by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 168,209 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,592 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

