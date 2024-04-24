Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 742 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

