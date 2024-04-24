Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.43. Approximately 1,134,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,712,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,892 shares of company stock valued at $20,325,334. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

