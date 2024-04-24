Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.9%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.62 and last traded at $161.37. Approximately 1,588,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,426,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

