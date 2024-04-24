Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Increased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 53.4% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

