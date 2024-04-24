Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 1% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $296.50 and last traded at $293.75. 43,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 347,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

