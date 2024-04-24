CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.95. 262,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,824,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

