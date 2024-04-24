Duality Advisers LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 262.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

