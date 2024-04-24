Duality Advisers LP Has $1.39 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,791 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of SQM opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

