Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.16 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.