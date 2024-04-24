Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 402,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 492,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,978,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

