Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $407.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

