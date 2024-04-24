Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.